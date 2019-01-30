BHARAT: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to feature in three songs set against the backdrop of Indian festivities like Diwali and Holi

The recently released teaser of Bharat featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif seems to have received a positive response. The actor, in his usual style, seems to have impressed his fans with his character in the film. And how could a quintessential Salman Khan film be complete without a melodious album? Well, if recent reports are to be believed, Ali Abbas Zafar has some interesting plans for the music of Bharat and some of them include numbers set against the backdrop of Indian festivals like Diwali and Holi.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be featuring in as many as six tracks in Bharat, according to recent reports, which will be revolving around Indian festivals. As of now, we hear that three songs will be set against the backdrop of Holi, Diwali and a wedding track respectively. These reports suggest that Ali is currently shooting the wedding track with the two actors at a studio in suburban Mumbai. The song is also expected to feature Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh who play integral roles in the film.

Reportedly, a different era has been recreated in Film City Studio in Goregaon for a 40 day long schedule wherein a set of Delhi in the 50s and 60s has been erected. Speaking of the track, Ali is expected to be closely working with musicians Vishal – Shekhar and lyricist Irshad Kamil for the album of the film. The director has worked with them in the past for films like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. It is also apparently being asserted that the Bharat album, despite being set in a different generation, will not have any old Bollywood classics recreated for the film.

It is also being said that besides this wedding track, the makers have already shot the Diwali track. Reports have it that the Diwali song was shot in Malta last year which is a romantic number between Salman and Katrina.

Bharat, produced by Atul Agnihotri, Salman Khan Films and T-Series, is expected to release during Eid this year.

