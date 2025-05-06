Singer Sonu Nigam has been summoned by Bengaluru rural police for questioning following a controversial remark made during a concert at East Point College of Engineering in Avalahalli on 25 April 2025. The incident, which has sparked widespread debate, centres on Nigam’s alleged linking of a request to perform a Kannada song to the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack, prompting outrage among some audience members and pro-Kannada groups.

The controversy erupted when a segment of the audience, reportedly four or five individuals, loudly demanded that Nigam sing a Kannada song, shouting “Kannada, Kannada” during the performance. Nigam, who has an extensive repertoire of over 900 Kannada songs and is celebrated for hits such as ‘Mungaru Maleye’ and ‘Anisuthide,’ took offence at what he described as a “rude and threatening” tone. In response, he referenced the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives last month, suggesting that such aggressive linguistic demands reflected divisive attitudes. The remarks, captured on video, quickly went viral, drawing sharp criticism for conflating a cultural request with a terrorist act.

Following the incident, a complaint was lodged by Dharmaraj A, president of the Bengaluru City District Unit of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a pro-Kannada organisation. The Avalahalli police registered a First Information Report (FIR) on 3 May 2025 under sections 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352(1) (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and 353 (public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The FIR accuses Nigam of making “objectionable and emotionally provocative” statements that insulted the Kannadiga community and incited hatred among linguistic groups in Karnataka.

C K Baba, Superintendent of Police (Bengaluru Rural), confirmed that an inspector has been assigned to investigate the matter thoroughly. Nigam has been asked to appear before the police within a week to respond to the allegations. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has also announced a “non-cooperation” campaign against the singer, with president M Narasimhulu stating that the organisation will refuse to work with Nigam until he issues an unconditional apology to the people of Karnataka.

In a detailed Instagram post on 5 May 2025, Nigam clarified that his comments were directed at a small group of individuals, not the broader Kannadiga community, whom he described as “wonderful people.” He stated his deep connection to Karnataka, noting that Kannada is his “second language” in his professional work and that he has always included Kannada songs in his performances in the state.

“I am 51 years old, in the second half of my life, and am entitled to take offence when someone as young as my son threatens me directly in front of thousands,” Nigam wrote, adding that the audience’s aggressive behaviour disrupted the concert’s harmony. He also expressed dismay at being “misjudged,” highlighting his patriotism and aversion to division based on language, caste, or religion. The singer also apologized in a separate post.

