The Punjabi superstar pays tribute to Indian royalty while representing South Asian fashion on one of the world’s most iconic red carpets.

Diljit Dosanjh made his much-anticipated debut at the 2025 MET Gala, turning heads with a look inspired by regal Indian heritage. Dressed by designer Prabal Gurung, the singer-actor paid tribute to Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala, one of India’s most flamboyant royals known for his opulent taste and extravagant jewellery.

Diljit arrived wearing an ivory sherwani paired with a finely embroidered cape and a matching turban. The ensemble was elevated with layers of pearl and emerald necklaces, along with statement rings and brooches that reflected the grandeur of early 20th-century Indian royalty. The look was carefully crafted to blend cultural pride with contemporary global fashion sensibilities.

This year’s MET Gala theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” took inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s book Slaves to Fashion. The accompanying dress code, “Tailored for You,” marked a return to menswear-centric storytelling, the first in over two decades for the event. Meanwhile, Diljit’s outfit, while rooted in Indian royal tradition, fit seamlessly into the broader narrative of the evening, which celebrated bold, expressive tailoring and the cultural significance of clothing. By spotlighting the Maharaja of Patiala — a figure renowned not only for his elaborate attire but also for embracing both Indian and Western aesthetics — Diljit’s appearance subtly echoed the evening’s themes of cross-cultural influence and identity.

Videos of Diljit’s arrival at the Carlyle Hotel, a traditional pre-Gala venue for celebrity preparations, quickly went viral on social media. Fans applauded his distinctive take on menswear and praised the way he brought Indian history and style to a global platform.

Known for pushing boundaries across music, film, and now fashion, Diljit’s MET Gala debut marks another first in his dynamic career. By merging royal legacy with contemporary couture, Diljit Dosanjh’s MET Gala moment stood out as a powerful blend of tradition, identity, and modern elegance.

