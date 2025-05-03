Renowned playback singer Sonu Nigam has issued a clarification following a controversy at his recent Bengaluru concert, where he faced backlash for comments made in response to a fan’s demand for a Kannada song. The incident, which sparked widespread debate, led to an FIR being filed against the singer for allegedly making provocative statements that hurt the sentiments of the Kannadiga community.

Sonu Nigam CLARIFIES Pahalgam remark at Bengaluru concert: “Jab pant utari gayi thi, toh bhasha nahin poochhi gayi thi”

During the concert on April 25 at East Point College of Engineering and Technology in Bengaluru, a fan repeatedly shouted for a Kannada song, which Nigam perceived as disruptive and rude. In a viral video, the singer paused his performance to address the audience, expressing his love for Kannada culture and his history of singing Kannada songs. However, his reference to the recent Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 civilian lives, stirred controversy. Nigam stated, “Yahi kaaran hai, Pahalgam mein jo hua hai na. Dekho toh kaun saamne khada hai,” implying that such disruptive behavior could have broader consequences. Many interpreted this as equating the fan’s request to terrorism, prompting outrage among Kannada activists and netizens.

On Saturday, May 3, Nigam took to Instagram to share a video clarifying his remarks. He emphasized that his comments were directed at a small group of four or five individuals who were causing a disturbance, not the entire Kannadiga community. “Sirf chaar-panch gunday type the jo wahan pe chilla rahe the. In fact, wahan ke hazaron log unko mana bhi kar rahe the,” he said, noting that thousands of other attendees, including women, were urging the group to stop disrupting the event.

Nigam reiterated his respect for Kannadigas, stating, “Kannadigas are very sweet people,” but stressed the need to address the disruptive behavior. He further clarified his Pahalgam remark, saying, “Unn paachon ko yeh batana aur yaad dilana zarori tha ke Pahalgam mein jab pant utari gayi thi, toh bhasha nahi poochhi gayi thi,” referring to the terror attack where victims were targeted indiscriminately, regardless of language or identity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

The controversy escalated when the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a pro-Kannada group, lodged a complaint with the Avalahalli Police Station, leading to an FIR under Section 153 for intentional insults intended to provoke a breach of peace. The group argued that Nigam’s statements portrayed Kannadigas as intolerant, contrary to their peace-loving nature, and demanded an apology.

Also Read: Police complaint filed against Sonu Nigam over alleged insensitive remarks towards Kannada community

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.