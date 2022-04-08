South Korean actors Choi Hyun Wook and Hong Kyung are officially joining Park Ji Hoon as the main cast for upcoming wavve drama Weak Hero.

Twenty-Five Twenty-One star Choi Hyun Wook and Hong Kyung confirmed to join Park Ji Hoon for new action-drama Weak Hero

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, Weak Hero is a school action drama based on a popular webtoon of the same name. The story follows Yeon Si Eun, a model student in the top 1 percent who appears weak on the outside, as he fights against the violence that unfolds at and outside of school using his brains and analytical skills. The eight-part series will be written and helmed by director Yoo Soo Min.

Park Ji Hoon will portray the leading role of Yeon Si Eun a frail student who uses his innate brain and tools to develop strategic and creative fighting skills to subdue violence inside and outside of school. He is an outsider who has interest only in studies, but as the story flows, he crosses paths with Ahn Su Ho and Oh Beam Seok and something more important than studying occurs. The actor was previously seen in Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, Love Revolution and At a Distance Spring is Green.

Choi Hyun Wook will appear as Ahn Su Ho, an honest and free soul. Although he is not very interested in school besides graduating with perfect attendance like he promised his grandmother, he begins to gradually develop a friendship with Yeon Si Eun and Oh Beom Seok. He most recently starred in Twenty-Five, Twenty-One, and has won Best New Actor at the 2021 SBS Drama Awards for his performances in Racket Boys and Taxi Driver.

Hong Kyung will be playing the role of Yeon Si Eun and Ahn Su Ho’s friend Oh Beom Seok. While idolizing Si Eun for becoming a “weak hero” and Su Ho for his honest and refreshing personality, Beom Seok starts to harbor aspirations in his heart. He previously appeared in D.P., Lovers of the Red Sky and won Best New Actor at the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards for the film Innocence.

Weak Hero is slated to release in the second half of the year. The eight-part series is produced by Studio wavve, Playlist Studio, Shortcake, and Jaedam Media.

