After weeks of speculations, X-Men star Patrick Stewart has seemingly confirmed his return as Professor X in Marvel's 2022 sequel film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The legendary actor sparked rumours of his involvement in the Doctor Strange sequel after fans noticed a voice that sounded very similar to Patrick Stewart in the trailer that premiered during the Super Bowl last month.

Speaking with YouTube channel Jake’s Takes, Patrick Stewart addressed the reports of his appearance in the second trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and admitted that he was “pleased” to know how Marvel fans noticed and are already making several connections. “Well, I had my phone turned off as it happened, so I didn’t hear anything,” Patrick said.

“It wasn’t until the next morning when I woke up and looked at my phone and found that I had been bombarded with responses and that my PR people had sent me reactions that they had detailed and passed onto me. I actually didn’t recognize my own voice, it sounded different,” he continued. “Whether I had a cold or something at the time, I don’t know. But I was astonished, and all they saw was the back of my shoulder, and I think my earlobe, nothing else. There would have been so many connections made. But, uh, it pleased me.”

In the trailer, Patrick appears for hardly a minute and was seen delivering the line, “we should tell him the truth” post which fans started to speculate his grand return as telekinetic Professor X of X-Men trilogy to the Marvel universe. Now that the veteran star has finally spilled beans on his comeback as one of the original on-screen mutants, the 81-year-old actor will now boast the longest career as a character in Marvel history, taking the title from Willem Dafoe and Tobey Maguire as the Green Goblin and Spider-Man from 2002 to 2021.

Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen and will see Rachel McAdams returning as Dr. Christine Palmer, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Strange's mentor-turned-enemy Karl Mordo. Xochitl Gomez will also make her MCU debut as America Chavez. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit theaters exclusively on May 6, 2022.

