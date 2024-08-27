Kriti Sanon said, “I am elated to be a part of the BIBA family and launch the stunning Festive collection."

BIBA, Indian wear brand, announces the collaboration with Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon as its brand ambassador. This partnership brings a fresh take on the brand’s commitment to honouring Indian heritage while introducing contemporary and modern-day designs. Through this collaboration, BIBA continues to pay homage to India’s rich cultural roots.

Kriti Sanon roped in as brand ambassador for women’s Indian wear brand BIBA

From the grandest occasions to the most casual outings, BIBA offers a diverse range of styles that cater to every woman’s taste and preference and adds to her glamour. Each piece is a reflection of the brand's commitment to quality, innovation, and the rich heritage of Indian fashion. Behind the scenes is a dedicated team of artisans and designers that meticulously create garments that are not just visually stunning but also comfortable and durable.

With the campaign titled “There’s something BIBA about her,” the ad film which has been conceptualised and executed by Enormous Brands, beautifully encapsulates the spirit of BIBA—where traditions meet modernity in every outfit. The film, starring Kriti, takes viewers on a journey through vibrant colours, intricate designs, and luxurious fabrics, each piece telling the story of India’s rich cultural tapestry. Kriti's effortless style and charm bring the collection to life, illustrating how BIBA’s designs blend heritage with modern elegance, making it an ideal choice for festive and special occasions.

Mr. Siddharath Bindra, Managing Director of BIBA Fashion, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are happy and excited to have Kriti Sanon as part of the BIBA family. Kriti is the epitome of the modern Indian woman—confident, graceful and deeply connected to her roots, which aligns perfectly with the BIBA ethos. Her journey from a talented actress to a beloved household name mirrors our brand’s evolution over the years. This partnership is not just about endorsing a collection; it’s about celebrating the spirit of every BIBA woman and girl who embraces tradition while stepping confidently into the future.”

Speaking about her association Kriti Sanon said, “I am elated to be a part of the BIBA family and launch the stunning Festive collection. Biba is a brand that celebrates Indian heritage and empowers women through fashion. It's a brand that truly understands the modern Indian woman and her evolving style and offers something stylish for every occasion and age group.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIBA (@bibaindia)

Ms. Tanima Kholi, Copy Group Head at Enormous, shared 'The film celebrates the spirit of the modern Indian woman—independent, successful, and one who is unafraid to embrace her Indian culture and roots. And in doing so, we created a campaign that could only be owned by an iconic brand like Biba.’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.