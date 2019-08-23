WAR: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer won’t get a trailer launch, here’s why!

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, two of the biggest action heroes of our generation, are pitted against each other for a massive showdown in YRF’s visual extravaganza War. The action entertainer will see the two superstars going after each other as they pull off jaw-dropping, death-defying stunts in a bid to win over each other. From the teaser itself, we can say that War will be a spectacle for action film lovers and YRF wanted to do a grand, action-packed trailer launch that would wow media and audiences. However, they hit a massive roadblock!

A source close to the production house reveals, “The team was working incessantly to produce a hugely mounted, action-packed trailer launch that has never been seen before. But after working for about 4 months on several different plans, they realized that no matter how big the event shaped up, it would still look way smaller in comparison to the visual spectacle that the trailer promises to audiences.”

The informer adds, “War is the biggest action film that Bollywood has ever produced and YRF took a strategic call that there was no point doing this event. No event idea could live up to the grandness of scale and there was no point doing an event where two of the biggest action superstars were simply doing a routine stunt or using choppers, etc as the mode of transportation to create an entry because all this was really very small visually for this film’s positioning. The trailer of the film will show audiences across the world that a Bollywood action film is at par with the biggest Hollywood action films and the makers want audiences to get wowed by the mind-blowing visuals and jaw-dropping action choreography.”

Just for the record, War has been shot in 7 different countries and 15 world cities. Four action directors have been roped in to choreograph the biggest never seen before action spectacles on screen.

When contacted, director Siddharth Anand confirmed saying, “Yes, this information is accurate. The team tried to create a visual spectacle for the trailer launch but no matter how big the plans were, the event was not being able to match the scale of the film. An event for a film like this needs to be at par with what we are promising to audiences and it’s impossible to create this spectacle from an event logistics point of view. So, we have decided to scrap the idea of the launch and want to leave audiences with only the visuals of the trailer. We are very excited about the trailer. It’s a big asset and we are hoping audiences will love what they see!”

