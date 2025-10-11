After a months-long social media hiatus, actor Babil Khan has returned to Instagram with a cryptic post that has sparked conversations online. The Qala actor, who went offline earlier this year following a widely discussed emotional video, shared a series of photos from what appeared to be a photoshoot, paired with a reflective caption hinting at his personal struggles.

The caption read, “Didn’t mean to eavesdrop, This glass house has lean walls. I wore my heart on my sleeves, now I have blood soaked t-shirts...,” continuing into an introspective verse about healing, repression, and mental health.

The post drew immediate reactions from industry colleagues. Vijay Varma commented, “Babil we got your back,” while Aparshakti Khurana wrote, “Bro,” followed by a red heart. Actor Gulshan Devaiah also chimed in, saying, “Look who’s here,” welcoming Babil’s return to the platform.

Babil’s comeback post comes nearly five months after a video of him breaking down emotionally went viral in May 2025. In the now-deleted clip, he had referred to some industry figures, including Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor, as “so, so rude,” leading to widespread speculation about his mental health and experiences in Bollywood.

At the time, many had assumed the video was part of a promotional campaign for Babil’s then-released film Logout on ZEE5. However, his team later clarified that the clip was “widely misinterpreted” and not a critique of Bollywood, but rather a misunderstood expression of admiration for his peers. His mother, Sutapa Sikdar, had also issued a statement reassuring fans that Babil was safe and had simply been having a difficult day.

Since the controversy, Babil has maintained silence and kept a low profile — making his latest post the first time he’s addressed, even indirectly, the emotional toll he hinted at months ago.

