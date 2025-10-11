Actor Ram Charan, along with Anil Kamineni, Chairman of the Archery Premier League (APL), and Virender Sachdeva, President of the Archery Association of India, met Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in New Delhi today to mark the successful completion of the league’s inaugural season.

During the meeting, the team presented the Prime Minister with a bow to honour the success of the league. The Archery Premier League, which began under the leadership of Anil Kamineni, has set out to revive and promote archery across the country. It provides training, competition and visibility to talented archers and works toward building a sustainable system to support athletes at national and international levels.

Ram Charan shared his thoughts after the meeting, saying, “It was truly an honour to meet our Prime Minister and speak about what the Archery Premier League stands for. Archery is such an important part of our heritage, and through APL, we want to bring it back into the international spotlight. India has so much talent in this field, and this platform will help them win at the world stage.”

Accompanying Ram Charan at the meeting was Upasana Kamineni Konidela, who presented the Hon’ble Prime Minister with a Balaji idol and a traditional puja kit on behalf of Mr. and Mrs. Chiranjeevi.

Following the meeting, the delegation held a press conference with archers from the league to share highlights from the successful first season of APL.

