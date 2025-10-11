Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has bought three adjoining plots in Alibaug, Raigad district, for a total price exceeding Rs 6.6 crores, according to property registration data accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate analytics firm. The properties, located in the HOABL Alibaug Phase 2 area, were sold by HOABL Landbuild Pvt Ltd with the transactions registered on October 7, 2025.

The specific details of the purchase include Plot No. 98 spanning 2,734 sq. ft, acquired for Rs 1.88 crore with a stamp duty of Rs 11.32 lakhs; Plot No. 97 covering 2,776 sq. ft for Rs 1.92 crores with Rs 11.52 lakhs in stamp duty; and Plot No. 96 measuring 4,047 sq. ft for Rs 2.78 crores, with a stamp duty of Rs 16.74 lakhs. Together, these plots total a built-up area of 9,557 sq. ft, culminating in an overall transaction value of Rs 6.59 crores.

Alibaug has increasingly become a sought-after location for luxury holiday homes among industrialists, celebrities, and affluent individuals, and this high-profile purchase by Bachchan further signifies the town's rising real estate appeal near Mumbai.

Interestingly, this report comes on the very day Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 83rd birthday, adding a timely highlight to the superstar's ongoing engagement with life beyond the silver screen.

