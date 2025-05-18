Actor Babil Khan has confirmed that he is no longer part of filmmaker Sai Rajesh’s next film. This news comes just days after Babil faced backlash for his posts on social media. Both Babil and Sai took to Instagram to share the update. Babil was reportedly working on the Hindi remake of Baby, directed by Sai Rajesh.

Babil Khan confirms exit from Sai Rajesh’s film after the latter demanded an apology in now-deleted Instagram post: “Due to unforeseen circumstances…”

Babil wrote in his post, “With a lot of grit, passion, and mutual respect, Sai Rajesh sir and I both got along on this journey of creating magic together. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, things didn't go ahead as everyone had planned.”

He added, “Since I will be taking some time off currently, I wish the best to Sai Rajesh sir and the film team on their future journey. I know there is immense love between us, and we will meet soon in the future and create magic together.”

Director Sai Rajesh also shared a message on social media, calling Babil “one of the most talented and hardworking actors” he has met. “After spending time with Babil while prepping, I was very happy to be working with such a talented actor... I will still always cherish the experience of seeing him perform in front of me ... I will miss my Hero!” He added, “I respect his decision of self-care first, and wish him all the best and send him all the love in the future! I know we both will create that magic together for sure.”

Recently, Babil posted videos on Instagram where he mentioned several Bollywood actors by name. Many viewers thought he was criticising them, but Babil later claimed the videos were “extremely misinterpreted.” He said he was actually praising the actors, not criticising them. He deactivated his account for a while and later returned with a clarification.

After the videos went viral, Sai Rajesh posted a long message on his Instagram Stories, seemingly upset with Babil’s team. He wrote, “Do you really think we’re that naive to just walk away silently? What kind of attitude are we being subjected to? It feels like only those whose names were mentioned in his video deserve respect — and the rest of us are just fools for standing by him all this while?”

He continued, “These sympathy games won't work on us anymore. A sincere apology is the least you owe us. Say it, and let's move on."

In the comments section of the post, Babil responded, saying the note broke his heart. He claimed he had given two years of his life to the film. “Not to mention, the pain and the suffering I put in my soul, lived in filth just to make sure sir @sairazesh is happy with the character. It's okay now. I'll let my work speak. Goodbye,” he wrote.

Babil also revealed the extent of his preparation for the role. “Man, I had bugs in my beard because he needed that in the character. I gave him my laughter while I held back my tears. I slit my f****** wrist for him.”

