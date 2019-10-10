Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.10.2019 | 10:28 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
War Housefull 4 Marjaavaan Bala Dream Girl Chhichhore
follow us on

Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff’s high octane action sequence involves 400 cars

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Last year, producer Sajid Nadiadwala announced that Tiger Shroff will be returning as Ronnie in the third installment of Baaghi. After much speculation, it was finally revealed that Shraddha Kapoor will be returning to the franchise after the first movie. Baaghi 3 also stars Riteish Deshmukh who plays Tiger’s brother who is a cop. Currently, they are about to wrap up their first schedule in Mumbai before they head to Serbia.

Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff’s high octane action sequence involves 400 cars

As per reports, Tiger Shroff has been shooting some high octane action sequences which required him fighting around 40-45 goons in a car junkyard. The team took around 15 days to set up the place for the shoot. It is an important sequence in the film which has been conceptualized and choreographed by action directors Ram and Lakshman, and director Ahmed Khan. The sequence involves 400 cars and by the end of it, Tiger smashes most of it.

Baaghi 3 will wrap up this schedule on October 11. They will, then, head to Serbia for 40-day schedule in November followed by two schedules in Delhi and Agra.

For the film, Tiger Shroff has undergone a lot of training and learnt new action forms like Krav Maga, Kalaripayattu, Kung Fu, Kickboxing and Muay Thai. The actor has been involved in designing the stunts with the team.

Baaghi 3, directed by Ahmed Khan, also stars Satish Kaushik and Ankita Lokhande and is set to release on March 6, 2020.

ALSO READ: Post War, Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 stunts to be amplified

More Pages: Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

After battling cancer, Sonali Bendre plans…

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 to look exactly…

Here is why the makers of The Sky Is Pink…

War team recreated the Indian Airforce Plane…

Kiara Advani’s Twitter account hacked; warns…

"I just wanted to enjoy whatever was…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification