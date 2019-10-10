Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.10.2019 | 10:28 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
War Housefull 4 Marjaavaan Bala Dream Girl Chhichhore
follow us on

Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar to star in Ajay Devgn’s Netflix film Tribhanga, to be directed by Renuka Shahane

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Tribhanga is an Odissi dance pose that is disjointed and asymmetrical, yet mesmerizing and beautiful, so much like the lives of the three women from Netflix’s upcoming film, Tribhanga A drama set in Mumbai, Tribhanga weaves a complex tale that goes back and forth through three generations of the same family, from the late 1980s to modern-day. The heart-warming storyline looks at the importance of family in everyday lives. 

Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar to star in Ajay Devgn's Netflix film Tribhanga, to be directed by Renuka Shahane

 Tribhanga will mark the digital debut for Kajol, Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi and Kunaal Roy Kapoor will be seen in pivotal roles in the film. The film is directed and written by veteran actress Renuka Shahane. Ajay Devgn Films is the producer along with Bannijay Asia and Alchemy Productions.

 Talking about Tribhanga Renuka Shahane said, “I am looking forward to directing Tribhanga. This is an incredible opportunity and it feels amazing to collaborate with Netflix for the film and know that it will be available across the world on literally the same day! We have a great cast and a beautiful storyline. I cannot wait to begin shooting.”  

 Talking about producing Tribhanga, Ajay Devgn said, “Talking about producing Tribhanga, Ajay Devgn said, “We are excited to collaborate with Netflix for Tribhanga, a story of three incredible women. The film marks the digital debut for Ajay Devgn Films  and I am looking forward to seeing how the audience reacts to this story.”

Talking about Tribhanga, Aashish Singh, Director, Original Film, Netflix India said, “At Netflix, we are focused on building a diverse film catalog for our members. We are thrilled to work on our first production with Ajay Devgn Films, Bannijay Asia and Alchemy Productions and bring Tribhanga to lifeThe film is being led by a wonderful cast and crew and we hope its story will resonate with our members in India and around the world.” 

 The film starts filming today and will be available exclusively on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji enjoy Sindoor Khela on Dussehra

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

After battling cancer, Sonali Bendre plans…

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 to look exactly…

Here is why the makers of The Sky Is Pink…

War team recreated the Indian Airforce Plane…

Kiara Advani’s Twitter account hacked; warns…

"I just wanted to enjoy whatever was…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification