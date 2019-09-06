It seems like the fans of John Abraham will have to wait for more time to see him in comic avatar. The actor will next star in Anees Bazmee‘s Pagalpanti alongside an ensemble cast. The film was preponed from December to November 22 to November 8 to avoid clash with Ayushmann Khurrana‘s Bala which is releasing on Nov 22. And now, it seems like John has pushed Pagalpanti for Nikkhil Advani’s Marjaavaan.

Milap Zaveri directorial Marjaavaan produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani is scheduled for November 22 release. But, the director wished for solo release instead of clashing with another film. Since John Abraham has been friends with Nikkhil Advani for over 12 years, he has decided to push Pagalpanti to make way for Marjaavaan. Milap said that he nervously showed the trailer of his upcoming revenge drama to John and the actor liked the gritty content of it. Then, he spoke to Bhushan Kumar about pushing the film and giving solo release to Marjaavaan.

John was so impressed that he decided to move the release of his upcoming film Pagalpanti, making sure that Marjaavaan gets a solo release. The film starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria along with Rakul Preet Singh will now hit the theatres on 8th November 2019.

John Abraham says “Marjaavaan will benefit from a solo window and Bhushan agreed with me. Milap is a grounded boy and wonderful writer while Nikkhil is a good, solid man for whom friendship is non-negotiable. I have worked with directors who have moved on, but Nikkhil understands loyalty and will work with you irrespective of how a film fares. It’s important for all of us that Marjaavaan sets the box office on fire.

Milap who is filled with gratitude towards John’s gesture says, “John isn’t just my hero, he is my friend, my inspiration and the one person who believed in me when no one did. So even though he isn’t part of Marjaavaan I know he wants the best for me. Hence I went across nervously to show him the trailer for his opinion. And I was so delighted that he loved it tremendously! He found it very powerful, massy and commercial! So much so that when I casually told him I wish Marjaavaan could have a solo release he instantly offered to shift the release of Pagalpanti and allow us to come solo on 8th November! Only a true friend would do such a magnanimous and amazing gesture! I’m also grateful to Bhushan Kumar sir and Kumar Mangat sir who supported John’s gesture and graciously moved ‘Pagalpanti’ to allow ‘Marjaavaan’ to come on 8th November. This is the perfect example of a friendship that will last a lifetime.

Producer Bhushan Kumar adds, “John has become a family to both T-Series and Emmay. Marjaavaan is a complete commercial action drama that deserves a good weekend. We are grateful John agreed on swapping Marjaavaan and Pagalpanti release dates. Both being our home productions, our trade partners ensure a good release for both the films. John with his entire gang will bring laughter to the audiences just 2 weeks later.”

Producer Nikkhil Advani adds, “Extremely grateful to John, Kumarji and the whole team of Pagalpanti for being so accommodating and allowing us the opportunity to give Marjaavaan the springboard that it deserves. Milap and his team have done a super job bringing this emotional love story to life and I’m sure that with this added advantage of clean release date the audiences will be in for the treat that is expected from the Riteish-Sidharth clash and Milap’s staple dialoguebaazi combined with masala maar dhaad.”

Marjaavaan is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series) and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment).

Pagalpanti, directed by Anees Bazmee, stars Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, Pulki Samrat, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla.

