The much-awaited romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, has found itself in the middle of an unexpected storm. The film, which brings the two actors together for the first time on screen, is currently being shot in Prayagraj (formerly known as Allahabad). However, what was supposed to be a smooth schedule recently took a turbulent turn when the production team faced major resistance from the locals.

Ayushmann Khurrana–Sara Ali Khan film set experiences chaos: Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 shoot turns ugly in Prayagraj

According to eyewitness accounts, tensions between the crew and some locals escalated during filming, eventually spiralling into a physical confrontation. Reports suggest that certain members of the crew were allegedly beaten up by agitated locals, creating panic on the set. The exact cause of the rift remains unclear, but the situation has raised concerns about security arrangements during high-profile shoots in crowded public spaces.



Even as this controversy brewed, another set of videos from the film’s shooting quickly made their way to social media, drawing immense attention from fans. In one clip, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan can be seen sitting inside a car, engaged in what appears to be a heated exchange. While the argument is part of a dramatic scene for the film, the intensity of their performances left many viewers intrigued. Onlookers and passersby were spotted recording the shoot on their mobile phones, further fueling the buzz online.



The videos have since gone viral, with fans excited to catch the sizzling new pairing of Ayushmann and Sara on screen. This marks their first collaboration, and audiences are already curious to see their chemistry in this quirky, modern take on love and relationships.

Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 is directed by Mudassar Aziz, who also helmed the 2019 Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh, which featured Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. This new chapter introduces an entirely fresh storyline, with Wamiqa Gabbi stepping in as the other leading lady. The ensemble cast further boasts names like Rakul Preet Singh and Chunky Panday, promising an entertaining rollercoaster of romance, comedy, and drama.

Despite the unexpected hurdles in Allahabad, the makers are determined to complete the schedule on time. With the viral buzz surrounding both the clash and the on-screen drama, Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 has already become one of the most talked-about films in the making.

