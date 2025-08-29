Packed with music, dance, romance, and family drama, the Shashank Khaitan directorial is set to be the ultimate festive entertainer of 2025.

The big-screen spectacle of Dharma Productions is back, and it arrives with a bang this Dussehra! The much-awaited teaser of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has finally dropped, setting the stage for what promises to be the grand festive entertainer of 2025. Slated for release on October 2, the film is already being hailed as the quintessential Dharma experience, filled with vibrant emotions, high-voltage drama, and all the elements that define Bollywood masala at its finest.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Teaser: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor promise a full-on Dharma blockbuster

The teaser opens with dazzling visuals and a colorful swirl of music, dance, and romance, capturing the unmistakable Dharma Productions vibe. Audiences are treated to glimpses of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s playful chemistry, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf’s intriguing screen presence, and the comedic punches delivered by Varun himself. The promise is clear — this is not just a love story, but a rollercoaster ride of laughter, lies, and larger-than-life celebrations.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also carries the weight of a proven partnership. This marks the third collaboration between Varun Dhawan and Khaitan, after the runaway successes of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017). With both films being massive fan favorites, the reunion has only heightened anticipation among cinegoers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)



Speaking of anticipation, the teaser has already set social media buzzing. From the upbeat music to the promise of a family-centred story, fans are calling it a return of the classic Dharma magic to theatres. The film, in many ways, is designed to be the ultimate festive entertainer — one that blends the sparkle of romance with the charm of comedy, drama, and vibrant Indian family traditions.

Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, under the banners of Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, the film is also being positioned as a celebration of Indian cinema’s grand storytelling style.

With the teaser now out, all eyes are on the countdown to Dussehra. If first impressions are anything to go by, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari might just be the blockbuster that lights up the festive season, delivering everything audiences expect — and more — from a big-screen Dharma entertainer.

Also Read: Akshay Oberoi gets emotional as he wraps up shoot for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

More Pages: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.