Nikhil Bhat has indeed created waves with his action thriller Kill. While the film was screened at several film festivals, it also established a strong hold at the box office, winning appreciation for its path-breaking action sequences. Since then, the audience has been eagerly waiting for his next. While there have been updates about his collaboration with a big Hollywood studio, the interesting news now is that the director will be casting top Hollywood actors in the film.

A source close to the development revealed, “Nikhil Bhat has been meeting the heads of Universal Studios for a while now, and the things are finally on paper. The director is all set to make his Hollywood debut with a global action film, which is presently in the scripting stage. It’s a high-octane action spectacle touted to be mounted on a big-scale at a humongous budget. This is Nikhil’s most ambitious film till date, and is expected to put him on the global map.”

The source further informed, “The filmmaker plans to cast top Hollywood stars to spearhead the film, and the names are also in the discussion at Universal Studios. It’s one of those scripts that warrants the presence of global stars, and the cast will take everyone in India by surprise. The things are presently kept under wraps.”

Nikhil Bhat is expected to take the film on floors in 2026, with the exact timelines to be finalized once the cast is on board. Meanwhile, his next film with Murad Khetani is currently in the pre-production stage.

