Vishesh Bhatt has officially announced the release date of Awarapan 2, confirming that the sequel will arrive in cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2026. The film marks a reunion between Bhatt and Emraan Hashmi, reviving a story that has retained a strong following over the years.

Awarapan 2 locked for August 14, 2026 release; Emraan Hashmi reunites with Vishesh Bhatt

The announcement was shared on social media by Bhatt, Hashmi, and Disha Patani, offering a first glimpse into the film’s world while locking in its release date. Positioned as an action drama, Awarapan 2 is described as a story centred on themes of love, loss, and redemption.

Speaking about returning to the franchise, Vishesh Bhatt highlighted the scale and emotional core of the project. “Awarapan is an emotion so large that it's meant for the big screen,” he said. He added that while the film features expansive settings and large-scale sequences, it remains rooted in “layered storytelling with powerful characters and rich music.” Commenting on Hashmi’s involvement, Bhatt said, “Emraan felt the angst of Shivam so deeply that he stepped into character in a heartbeat.” He also noted that Disha Patani’s addition brings a fresh dynamic to the sequel, saying, “With Disha joining us, the world of the film opened up to new possibilities.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishesh Films (@visheshfilms)

The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui. It is currently in the final stages of production in Mumbai. With its release set for August 2026, Awarapan 2 aims to build on the legacy of the original while expanding its narrative scale for a theatrical audience.

Also Read: SCOOP: Awarapan 2 locks Independence Day 2026 release; Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam

More Pages: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection

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