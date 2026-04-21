Filmmaker Suresh Triveni, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Maa Behen and is known for his acclaimed work on Tumhari Sulu and Subedaar, is now backing the short film Razaa. Directed by Pooja Tolani and produced by Radhika Sawhney alongside Triveni, the film unfolds within the tense confines of a gynaecologist’s waiting room, where a mother and daughter grapple with a life-altering decision.

Ahead of Maa Behen, Suresh Triveni’s mother-daughter drama Razaa headed to NYIFF

With Razaa earning a nomination at the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF), the film has further cemented its place on the global stage, something that aligns with Suresh Triveni’s consistent eye for meaningful storytelling. The film has enjoyed an impressive festival run with multiple international selections and wins, including recognition at prestigious platforms such as the Chicago South Asian Film Festival, Tasveer Film Festival, IDSFFK, and many more. The film has also picked up wins at the Yellowstone International Film Festival, further cementing its impact on the global stage.

Reinforcing his belief in strong, content-driven cinema, Suresh Triveni shared, “The first time I heard the film from Pooja, I was very sure I wanted to make it. I spoke to my producer partner Radhika, and we decided to produce it. It’s the second short film I have produced, and I’ll keep doing it till I can. Pooja being a writer too helps the film. We are very proud to be attached to the film. The accolades keep pouring, and the nomination at the New York Indian Film Festival has only made us prouder.”

Producer Radhika Sawhney echoed the sentiment, saying, “When Pooja narrated the script, I had no second thoughts. Women taking agency of their lives is a topic I feel very strongly about. Pooja is a very fine writer, and it was great to support her in bringing her story to life. Having Geetanjali Kulkarni was the icing on the cake. All the actors, in fact, brought such inspired performances to the film. While producing the film, we had to make sure we stayed authentic to the world of Razaa. There was much effort in choosing the cast, the locations, the art, and the visual tone of the film. Even the sound design was chosen with a lot of intent. I am very proud of Razaa and happy to be part of NYIFF.”

At its core, Razaa thrives on emotional contrast – Razaa’s striking detachment versus Sabeen’s deeply rooted fear and moral conflict. As tempers flare and silences stretch, the film dives into layered conversations around choice, control, and generational expectations.

Director Pooja Tolani offered insight into this dynamic, saying, “Mother-daughter relationships are often seen as loving and tender, but I find them deeply complex, caught between visceral love and constant judgement. Many mothers express love by telling their daughters what is right, as a way of protecting them. In that process, daughters inherit a deep sense of morality. For me, Razaa and Sabeen share a very real dynamic, where love is rarely expressed, but displeasure almost always is.”

Also Read: Anil Kapoor shares BTS glimpse from Subedaar; director Suresh Triveni calls him “rare”

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