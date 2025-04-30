Ashish Chanchlani, India's digital star, has forayed into long-format web series with his self produced, directorial debut series Ekaki, a supernatural thriller that promises to deliver a unique blend of horror and comedy - much like how Ashish has been with him game-changing content over the years but promised to be something very new. The intriguing posters, featuring Ashish holding a lantern amidst darkness surrounded by eerie hands, hints at a gripping narrative that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Ashish Chanchlani’s directorial debut show titled Ekaki; digital celeb reveals cast two months after India’s Got Latent controversy

The poster's unique and haunting atmosphere has generated significant buzz, showcasing Ashish's creative vision and storytelling prowess. As one of the finest creative minds in the industry, Ashish has developed a gripping web series that promises to be a game-changer in the world of digital entertainment.

Ashish's priceless expression in the posters adds to the curiosity, making fans eager to know more about the series. With his directorial debut that he is producing himself, India’s Digital Star turned Director-Producer is set to cement his evolution. Ekaki promises a one-of-a-kind format, showcasing Ashish's multifaceted talent as a director, actor, writer, and producer with his ACV Studios.

The talented cast of Ekaki includes Akash Dodeja, Harsh Rane, Sidhanth Sarfare, Shashank Shekar, Rohit Sadhwani, and Grishim Nawani, who will bring the thrilling narrative to life. The project, slated for release on the ACV Studios YouTube Channel, has generated significant excitement among fans, who are eagerly awaiting the release of this highly anticipated web series.

With Ashish's trajectory of reshaping Indian digital entertainment with his humor and unique storytelling, Ekaki is poised to be an exciting one as he ventures into long format storytelling. Fans are excited to see Ashish mark a significant milestone in his journey, cementing his position as a visionary in the industry.

