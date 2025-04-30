It’s Confirmed! Tamannaah Bhatia team up with Sidharth Malhotra in mystical thriller VVAN – Force of the Forrest

Tamannaah Bhatia is set to take on a new role in the upcoming folk thriller VVAN – Force of the Forrest, starring opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Known for her powerful on-screen presence, Tamannaah will delve into a story deeply rooted in ancient folklore, mystery, and suspense.

In the newly released motion poster by Balaji Motion Pictures and TVF, Tamannaah Bhatia’s character is briefly revealed—wearing a maroon saree and running barefoot through a shadowy jungle. She pauses at a warning sign, visibly shaken, but presses on despite thorns cutting her feet. The scene ends with her lighting a diya, hinting at her resolve in the face of the forest’s looming dangers.

Set in the mythical heartlands of Central India, the film will be shot in real forest locations, adding to its authenticity and intensity.

Backed by Ektaa R. Kapoor, directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, the film promises to be a genre-defining spectacle. From glowing orange eyes hidden in forest canopies to ancient temples pulsing with energy, VVAN is set to ignite imaginations when it releases in theatres in 2026.

VVAN marks a major collaboration between two content giants—Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever (TVF). Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, has always been known for delivering bold, courageous, thrilling, and gripping content to the masses. On the other hand, TVF has captured hearts with relatable stories that resonate with audiences as a whole. With both coming together, VVAAN promises to be a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience, offering something truly unprecedented.

