Last Updated 20.05.2021 | 12:48 PM IST

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Amazon Prime Video announced the exclusive digital premiere of the Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor starrer edgy thriller, Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar launching today - 20th May, 2021 in India and across 240+ countries and territories worldwide on the streaming platform. Produced, written, and directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the movie also stars Neena Gupta, Raghuvir Yadav and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.

Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar follows the story of two completely different individuals whose lives suddenly intertwine. Pinkesh Dahiya or "Pinky" (essayed by Arjun Kapoor), is a Haryanvi Police Officer, while Sandeep Kaur (essayed by Parineeti Chopra) is an ambitious girl from the corporate world. Ironically this pair of chalk and cheese are united by their mistrust, suspicion and hatred for one another.

 

This suspense-drama promises to keep the viewers glued to their seats as it explores the polarities of the two worlds and is packed with great performances by the iconic Ishaqzaade duo who are back together to reignite the silver screen. The film was first released in March this year in theatres.

ALSO READ: Check out Arjun Kapoor’s cross-dressing act in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

More Pages: Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Box Office Collection , Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Movie Review

