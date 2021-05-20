Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.05.2021 | 1:19 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

After Bhoot Police, Paresh Rawal and Shilpa Shetty starrer Hungama 2 to take the direct to digital route

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

At the beginning of the year, with the number of COVID-19 cases dropping, many filmmakers looked hopeful and by the month of March, several had announced the theatrical release dates of their films. However, come April the country was hit by the devastating second wave of COVID-19. Once again theatres across the country were shut down owing to the rise in the cases. In the last year owing to the pandemic, many films took the direct to digital route. Now, filmmakers are once again considering the OTT route amidst the uncertainty brought in by the pandemic.

After Bhoot Police, Paresh Rawal and Shilpa Shetty starrer Hungama 2 to take the direct to digital route

According to reports, Priyadarshan's upcoming film Hungama 2 starring Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaffrey, and Pranitha Subhash will also be taking the digital route. The reports come a day after it was reported that Saif Ali Khan starrer Bhoot Police will be premiering on Disney+Hostar. Hungama 2, too, will be releasing on Disney+Hotstar.

Reportedly, the producers Ratan Jain, Chetan Jain, and Ganesh Jain are closing the deal with the streaming giant post which they will be making an official announcement of the release.

Hungama 2 is a sequel to the 2003 film Hungama starring Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, and Rimi Sen in lead. Reportedly, Akshaye Khanna will be seen in a cameo in Hungama 2.

ALSO READ: Pranitha Subhash says that shooting for Hungama 2 was a surreal experience; adds she is excited about her Bollywood journey

More Pages: Hungama 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Lyca Productions takes Robot director…

“I wept bitterly when Kamal Haasanji cut my…

Shruti Haasan talks about life in…

REVEALED: Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra-Rakul…

'83: Kamal Haasan and Nagarjuna to present…

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals how he has been…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification