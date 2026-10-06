Anushka Sharma and parents invest Rs 25.8 crores in two apartments at Mumbai’s Godrej Skyshore: Report

Actor Anushka Sharma has purchased a luxury apartment at Godrej Skyshore, an under-construction residential development on Yari Road in Mumbai’s Versova, for nearly Rs 14.9 crores. According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the transaction was registered on July 8, 2026.

Anushka Sharma and parents invest Rs 25.8 crores in two apartments at Mumbai’s Godrej Skyshore: Report

The apartment is located on the 24th floor of Tower A and has a total area of approximately 2,153.7 sq ft. This includes a carpet area of around 2,026 sq ft and an exclusive balcony and terrace area measuring approximately 128 sq ft.

The property was purchased from One-Stop Business Services LLP, with Godrej Properties as the developer. The registered consideration for the apartment is Rs 14.9 crores, while the stamp duty paid on the transaction was Rs 74.48 lakhs. The apartment also comes with three covered basement parking spaces.

The agreement indicates that possession of the apartment is scheduled on or before June 30, 2031, subject to the terms of the agreement. The payment schedule is linked to construction milestones, indicating that the property is part of an under-construction development.

On the basis of the registered consideration and carpet area, the apartment works out to approximately Rs 73,600 per sq ft of carpet area.

Anushka Sharma’s parents also buy an apartment

In a separate transaction registered on the same day, Anushka Sharma’s parents, Ashima Ajay Kumar Sharma and Ajay Kumar Sharma, purchased another apartment on the 24th floor of Tower A at the same development.

The second apartment has a total area of approximately 1,577 sq ft, comprising a carpet area of around 1,477.8 sq ft and approximately 99.2 sq ft of balcony and terrace space. The property was purchased for Rs 10.91 crores, with Rs 65.45 lakhs paid as stamp duty.

The apartment comes with two covered basement parking spaces. Its agreement also specifies possession by June 30, 2031 or earlier, subject to the terms of the agreement.

Combined property purchase worth Rs 25.8 crores

Together, the two transactions amount to approximately Rs 25.8 crores. The apartments have a combined total area of around 3,731 sq ft and include five covered basement parking spaces.

Based on the registered consideration and carpet area, the two properties have an approximate value of Rs 73,500 to Rs 74,000 per sq ft of carpet area.

Godrej Skyshore is being developed by Godrej Properties at Yari Road in Versova. The project is currently under construction, with the agreements for both apartments specifying a possession timeline of June 30, 2031 or earlier.

Also Read: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma buy Rs 18.29 crores luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Versova

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