Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have added another premium property to their expanding real estate portfolio by purchasing a luxury apartment in Mumbai's Versova. According to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com, the couple bought a 2,644-square-foot apartment in the Godrej Skyshore residential project for Rs 18.29 crores.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma buy Rs 18.29 crores luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Versova

The apartment is situated on one of the higher floors of the upscale development in Versova, located in Mumbai's Andheri West locality. In addition to the spacious residence, the property includes an exclusive 316-square-foot area and three dedicated parking spaces. The transaction was officially registered on July 21, 2026, with the couple paying Rs 1.09 crore in stamp duty and Rs 30,000 as registration charges, as reflected in the registration documents.

Based on the transaction value and carpet area, the apartment was purchased at an approximate rate of Rs 69,159 per square foot, highlighting the continued demand for luxury homes in Mumbai's western suburbs.

Interestingly, actor Tabu, whose full name is Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, also made headlines earlier this year after purchasing a 2,153-square-foot apartment in the same Godrej Skyshore project for around Rs 10 crores, according to property registration documents accessed by Liases Foras.

The latest purchase further strengthens Kohli and Sharma's reputation as active investors in India's luxury real estate market. Over the years, the celebrity couple has acquired several high-value residential properties across different cities, with their investments often drawing attention to premium housing projects and emerging luxury destinations.

Apart from their Mumbai holdings, Kohli owns a sprawling 10,000-square-foot residence in Gurugram's prestigious DLF Phase 1. According to a Hindustan Times report, the property is estimated to be worth around Rs 80 crores and features a private swimming pool, a state-of-the-art gym, and several other premium amenities.

Earlier in January 2026, Kohli and Sharma also purchased more than five acres of land in Zirad village near Awas Beach in Alibaug for approximately Rs 37.86 crores. The transaction involved two adjoining land parcels covering nearly 21,010 square metres, with the deal being registered on January 13, 2026, according to documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The couple has also made significant investments in Alibaug in the past. In 2022, they purchased an eight-acre plot for nearly Rs. 19 crores, where they later built a luxury villa equipped with a temperature-controlled swimming pool, a bespoke kitchen, four bathrooms, a jacuzzi, a landscaped garden, covered parking facilities, and dedicated staff quarters. Their latest acquisition in Mumbai adds another premium asset to their growing collection of luxury properties across India.

Also Read : Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visit Premanand Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan

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