The National Award-winning actress revisited the backlash over her festive campaign and the scrutiny around women’s clothing on What Women Want Season 6.

Kriti Sanon has revisited the controversy surrounding her GIVA jewellery advertisement, recalling how the campaign’s fashion choices became the subject of intense television debates. During her appearance on Season 6 of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s What Women Want, the actress reflected on the scrutiny female celebrities often face over their clothing and admitted that she was surprised by the scale of the discussion around her outfit.

Kriti Sanon recalls GIVA ad controversy on the Kareena Kapoor Khan show: “My choli had become like a six-person panel discussion on prime-time news”

The conversation touched upon moral policing and the disproportionate attention often directed towards women in the public eye. Recalling the aftermath of the GIVA campaign, Sanon said, “I couldn’t believe… when my choli had become like a six-person panel discussion on prime-time news.” Kareena immediately acknowledged her sentiment, responding, “I know.”

The controversy dates back to GIVA’s Raksha Bandhan campaign featuring Sanon. The actress was seen in a contemporary Indo-western ensemble comprising a white bralette-style choli, a sheer cape and an embroidered skirt. The campaign featured festive celebrations, including Sanon tying a rakhi on a pet dog, but the styling became a talking point on social media.

The advertisement faced criticism from sections of social media, with the outfit being questioned in the context of a festive family setting. The controversy subsequently found its way into television discussions, with the debate extending beyond the advertisement to questions around clothing, culture and representation.

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut also reacted to the campaign at the time, criticising Sanon’s outfit and comparing the top to a “bikini”. Following the backlash, GIVA issued a public apology and withdrew the campaign from its television and digital platforms.

Sanon had responded to the criticism at the time, questioning the focus on women’s clothing and arguing that fashion and cultural identity should not be reduced to what a woman wears. She wrote, “Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!”

The actress’ latest comments on What Women Want bring the episode back into focus, particularly the extent to which a fashion choice can become a larger public debate when a celebrity is at the centre of it. Her recollection also underlines the scrutiny that female actors can face over their appearance, even when the conversation begins with a commercial campaign.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon says, “I also want to play a superwoman”; reveals she wants to explore female superhero roles

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