Pallavi Joshi, a respected name in Indian cinema, has had a versatile career spanning five decades across television and films. Over the years, she has also made a mark as a filmmaker, known for her thoughtful approach to storytelling and character portrayal. Following her work in The Kashmir Files and The Vaccine War, she returns to the screen with Tanvi The Great. The film, directed by Anupam Kher, recently introduced her character through a poster shared on social media, officially welcoming her to the cast.

Anupam Kher shared Pallavi Joshi’s character poster, expressing praise and gratitude for her joining the cast, writing, “ACTORS of TANVI THE GREAT: I have been a great admirer of #PallaviJoshi since her television days. She certainly is the original ’DIVA’ of TV. Natural and beautifully effective! And her shift to the world of cinema is a gift to our industry!...”

She added, “She acts very selectively, but every time she is on screen, we are 100% sure of one thing- A NATIONAL AWARD. Her range of emotions is limitless. Her character in #TanviTheGreat is epitome of Love, Grace. Sacrifice and Strength! She is one of the most effortless actresses I have ever worked with. Thank you, dearest Pallavi, for your support, warmth, and BRILLIANCE! Working with you has been a great learning experience for me. Your understanding of our Indian Army is heartwarming and infectious! Jai Hind!.”

Apart from that Pallavi Joshi is gearing up for her upcoming film The Delhi Files : The Bengal Chapter will be directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi. The film, presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha productions.

