The actor has showcased his support to India in its right to defend itself after Pakistani artists condemn Operation Sindoor.

Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who rose to popularity after the re-release of the 2016 romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam, has made it clear that he will not be returning for a potential sequel if his former co-star, Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, is involved. The development comes in the wake of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s subsequent military response through Operation Sindoor.

Harshvardhan Rane refuses to work with Mawra Hocane in a powerful note condemning her anti-India comments

Following India’s retaliatory action, several Pakistani artists expressed their disapproval online, including Mawra Hocane. In a now-viral post, she wrote, “Strongly condemn India's cowardly attack on Pakistan... Innocent civilians have lost their lives.. May Allah protect us all... may sense prevail.. Ya Allah ho Ya Hafizo.. #PakistanZindabad.” Her remarks did not go unnoticed, and among those who responded was her former co-star Harshvardhan Rane.

In a powerful and patriotic statement, the actor declared his support for India and announced his decision to distance himself from any collaboration that includes Mawra. He said, “While I am grateful for the experience however as things stand, and after reading the direct comments made about my country, I have made a decision to respectfully decline to be a part of Sanam Teri Kasam part 2 if there is any possibility of the previous cast being repeated.”

He followed it up with another heartfelt message underscoring his values and added, “I respect all artists and humans of this country, that country, Kenya and even Mars, but this kind of derogatory remarks about my country by anyone is unpardonable. Am okay with losing out on followers on Instagram but won’t allow anyone to walk over the pride and upbringing. Standing by your country is good, but disrespectful, hateful remarks about other country is not.”

The original film, which was directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, had garnered a cult following after it re-released, with many fans hoping for a sequel featuring the lead pair. However, Rane’s public declaration suggests that such a possibility is now unlikely, especially in the current political and emotional climate.

Rane’s decision has resonated with many Indian fans, who have lauded the actor for standing by the nation. At a time when social media has become a battleground for public opinion, especially during cross-border tensions, his statement reflects a growing sentiment among Indian celebrities who are refusing to remain neutral in matters of national interest.

