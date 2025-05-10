After all the ups and downs over the last 17 years, Dostana 2 is finally on track, as Karan Johar is all set to take the Dostana sequel on the floors towards the end of 2025 with a schedule in India and abroad. According to highly placed sources who shared information with Bollywood Hungama, Dostana 2 will be led by Vikrant Massey and Lakshya. "Karan Johar is revamping the Dostana franchise by signing two credible actors - Vikrant Massey and Lakshya. It's an outright hilarious script, and the makers are all set to take it on the floors by the end of 2025."

Queer love takes centre stage in Dostana 2: Vikrant Massey & Lakshya lead Karan Johar’s bold Netflix reboot!

The source further informed us that Dostana 2 will be directed by Nadaniyaan fame Shauna Gautam. "Dostana 2 is a fun pop corn entertainer, and Karan has assigned the job of direction to Shauna Gautam. Unlike the first Dostana, which released on the big screen, Dostana 2 will see a direct to digital premiere on Netflix."

“The casting of Vikrant and Lakshya is not just about talent, but also about normalizing representation. Karan wants Dostana 2 to be heartfelt, hilarious, and culturally relevant,” the source added.

Dostana 2 is being designed as an OTT original, and all the stakeholders are supremely excited to take the film on the floors. "Vikrant Massey and Lakshya play the part of a gay couple in Dostana 2. Apart from the two, the source tells us that an actress from the younger generation is expected to come on board the film," the source tells us.

More details on Dostana 2 are awaited.

