After much anticipation, the political drama Emergency starring Kangana Ranaut has received censor clearance and is now scheduled for a theatrical release on January 17, 2025. As readers would be aware, the film, inspired by true events, had to face a long battle of censorship considering that it revolved around a very controversial and turbulent period of emergency from the 1970s.

Taking to social media, Kangana Ranaut shared a poster from the film which also included Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, among others. Along with that, she shared the latest in the caption on Instagram wherein she wrote, "17th January 2025 – The epic saga of the nation’s most powerful woman and the moment that altered India’s destiny. #Emergency – Unveils Only in cinemas on 17.01.2025!"

The film has Kangana Ranaut essaying the role of the former Prime Minister and the only female Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi along with Anupam Kher as politician and activist Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Mahima Chaudhary as Pupal Jayakar, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, among others. The film also features a powerful supporting cast, including the likes of Vishak Nair, Ashok Chabra, Richard Klein, the late Satish Kaushik, among others. Each actor plays a pivotal role in bringing the nuanced political and personal dynamics of the era to the screen.

Written, directed, and headlined by Kangana Ranaut, Emergency portrays the life and times of India’s first female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. Set during the Emergency period between 1975 to 1977, the film promises to offer a gripping exploration of one of the most pivotal and most spoken about chapters in Indian democracy. Produced by Zee Studios, Manikarnika Films and Renu Pitti, Emergency’s musical score is composed by Sanchit Balhara and G.V. Prakash Kumar, with dialogues and screenplay penned by Ritesh Shah.

