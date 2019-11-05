Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.11.2019 | 2:42 PM IST

SEARCH

Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Panipat
follow us on

Anil Kapoor had initially rejected 1942: A Love Story; had suggested Aamir Khan and Bobby Deol for the role

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

1942: A Love Story is one of the highlights of actor Anil Kapoor’s career. The film that was released in 1994 is still remembered for its romantic songs composed by RD Burman. However, Anil Kapoor recently revealed that he had initially rejected the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial.

Anil Kapoor had initially rejected 1942: A Love Story; had suggested Aamir Khan and Bobby Deol for the role

In a recent interaction with a news agency, Anil Kapoor talks about why he had reservations against doing the film. The actor said that 1942: A Love Story was the only love story he has done and he was very uncomfortable initially. He refused the film and told the makers that he will not be able to do such a role.

Anil Kapoor said that he did not find himself romantic and had even suggested Aamir Khan and Bobby Deol for the role. However, today the actor feels good that he did the film. Anil Kapoor had to lose weight, cut his hair, trim his moustache, and work on his costume to create the character.

Anil Kapoor feels that now when he sees the film, he cannot imagine anybody else doing that role. The film is till date remembered for its beautiful songs which included, ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Lagaa’, ‘Kuch Na Kaho’ and ‘Rim Jhim’.

Anil Kapoor will next be seen in the film Pagalpanti directed by Anees Bazmee. Anil and Anees have collaborated in several projects in the past including Welcome, Welcome Back, Mubarakan and No Entry among others. Pagalpanti also features John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, and Saurabh Shukla.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor and Govinda announce Deewana Mastana 2 on Nach Baliye, John Abraham to be a part of it

More Pages: 1942 - A Love Story Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Tara Sutaria talks about her rumoured…

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s manager undergoes…

Pati Patni Aur Woh trailer launch: “We were…

“My doctor was scared because after he…

Pati Patni Aur Woh trailer launch: Here’s…

Housefull 4: Multiplex Chain Owners rejoice…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification