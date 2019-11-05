For Parineeti Chopra, Saina is definitely an incredibly special film given the level of commitment that she is showing for the filming process. Before the shoot began, she trained in badminton for more than four months. She also met the sporting icon Saina Nehwal at her home to take notes and perfect her acting in the biopic. Now, Parineeti will be staying for over 15 days in a sporting complex to film Saina. The reason: she wanted to shoot and practice at the same time and wanted to cut down on travel time. The actress is living in a basic room and only has access to the venue’s amenities.

“We took a strategic call to stay at this sports complex because I could get to train and shoot at the same location. It was important for me to better my game while shooting for the film because I want to perfect myself before shooting the portions where I have to play like Saina. I would have wasted at least 4-5 hours in the to and fro from my house to the location and it just didn’t make sense to lose out on such precious time which I could use to only better my game. I also feel like I am shooting an outdoor schedule, cut off from everyone! I’m thankful to the entire production team and my director for allowing me to stay on location and making it super comfortable for me. I am getting the best sleep here in this basic but most comfortable accommodation. I will be staying here for about two weeks,” tells Parineeti.

Parineeti Chopra is staying at the Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex. There is a special cook who has travelled with her so that Parineeti could get the super healthy meals that’s part of her currently regimented diet.

