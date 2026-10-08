The makers reportedly want a solo run for the young actor's second theatrical outing, with the final date yet to be locked.

Maddock Films' Shakti Shalini, the next entry in Dinesh Vijan's Horror Comedy Universe, is reportedly changing its release plans. The film, which marks Aneet Padda's entry into the franchise, was earlier planned for December 2026 and would have clashed with Shah Rukh Khan's mega-budget King. According to recent developments, the makers are now reconsidering that window.

Aneet Padda starrer Shakti Shalini may not clash with Shah Rukh Khan starrer King; makers eyeing for March release, reveals report

The horror comedy is now expected to arrive a few months earlier than planned, with a theatrical debut being eyed for the first quarter of 2027, around March. Explaining the thinking behind the move, a source told Mid-day, "The movie not only introduces a new character in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe but is also headlined by a young star. The makers initially felt Christmas 2026 would be the right date because Shakti Shalini is no less than a festival offering for the banner. But since this is Aneet's second theatrical release after the blockbuster Saiyaara [2025], they also felt it was important to give her a solo release. So, Shakti Shalini will now arrive early 2027."

The source also explained why the studio is looking at March. "January has biggies like Love and War and Golmaal 5, while February has Naagzilla and Ayushmann Khurrana's Mupapa. March looks like a relatively freer window. But a date is yet to be locked."

Shakti Shalini adds a new chapter to Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy slate, which includes Stree, Bhediya and Munjya, titles that have made the banner one of the more bankable names in contemporary Hindi cinema. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film blends folklore, supernatural encounters and comedic beats. Aneet headlines the cast alongside Vishal Jethwa and the late Nana Patekar, and the story introduces a female-centric spirit lore meant to expand the franchise's world.

Post-production is reportedly progressing at full speed. Maddock Films is expected to lock and announce the final release date soon. Until the makers confirm, the March window remains unofficial.

Also Read: Vishal Jethwa bulks up for his role in Shakti Shalini: “Achieving peak fitness is never easy”

More Pages: Shakti Shalini Box Office Collection

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