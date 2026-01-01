Anees Bazmee to shoot his next comedy with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan from January 15

Birthday girl Vidya Balan gets an unexpected gift from Anees Bazmee. She begins shooting for the filmmaker’s next, which also stars Akshay Kumar, from January 15. The shooting will continue till January 20.

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Heyy Babyy in 2007, Thank You in 2011 and Mission Mangal in 2019, Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar are coming together again. Anees Bazmee earlier directed the pair in the comedy Thank You.

On probing the captivating casting, one came to know that Anees would be tapping into Vidya-Akshay’s combined comic capabilities. Everyone knows of Akshay’s impeccable comic timing. But Vidya, who has flaunted a fleeting flair for the funnies in Anees’ Bhool Bhulaiya 3, would be exposing her humour fangs like never before.

