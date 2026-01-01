The year 2026 will begin on a thrilling and erotic note for Indian cinegoers, thanks to the release of The Housemaid. The film released in the West on December 19 and has been appreciated for its subject, twists and turns and performances, especially that of Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried. However, Indian audiences may be disappointed to learn that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has edited out a significant portion of the film’s intimate scenes.

EXCLUSIVE: In a SHOCKING development, CBFC deletes a WHOPPING 8 minutes of Sydney Sweeney’s frontal nudity scenes in The Housemaid

The CBFC awarded The Housemaid an ‘A’ certificate on December 4 after asking for some modifications. The words ‘b***h’, ‘c**t’ and ‘motherf****r’ were muted, as per the recommendations of the Examining Committee. Secondly, the studio partner was asked to delete ‘nudity visuals of women's breasts…whenever it occurs’. As a result, a whopping 8 minutes of screen time have been axed, the longest cut due to censor diktats in recent times.

Bollywood Hungama has learned that a long, intense lovemaking scene involving Sydney Sweeney won’t be available in India. Another similar sequence has also faced cuts. A scene of Amanda Seyfried using a breast pump was also asked to be removed. However, a brief shot showing the buttocks of the male lead, Brandon Sklenar, has been retained.

Despite the cuts, the film’s narrative and erotic nature remain largely unaffected, according to those who saw the censored version. The original run time of The Housemaid was 131.46 minutes, that is, 2 hours, 11 minutes and 46 seconds. After the cuts and inclusion of the anti-smoking ad in the beginning and after the interval, the revised duration of the film in India is 125.46 minutes. In other words, The Housemaid is now 2 hours, 5 minutes and 46 seconds long.

The Housemaid tells the story of a woman on parole who’s desperate to find work. She lands a job as a housemaid at the palatial residence of a wealthy family. All seems well at first, but she slowly realizes that her life could be in danger while working for them.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.