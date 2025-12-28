REVEALED: Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan-Anees Bazmee film to go on floors on January 19 in Mumbai; Dil Raju clarifies on Sankranthiki Vasthunam remake reports

2026 will kick off on a massy note for Akshay Kumar, as he’s all set to begin shooting for Anees Bazmee’s next entertainer. It has now emerged that the film will go on floors in the second half of January.

REVEALED: Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan-Anees Bazmee film to go on floors on January 19 in Mumbai; Dil Raju clarifies on Sankranthiki Vasthunam remake reports

As per an Instagram post by Vickey Lalwani, the shooting will commence in Mumbai on January 19. Around two weeks ago, Anees Bazmee confirmed to Mid-Day that he is indeed reuniting with Akshay Kumar after Thank You (2011). He also said, “There is mutual love and respect between us. When I told him about this film, he was more than happy.”

A few days after this interview, it was reported that Vidya Balan will be paired opposite Akshay Kumar. Vickey Lalwani, in his post, revealed that he spoke to producer Dil Raju, who confirmed that Akshay and Vidya are indeed signed for the film.

It has been reported that the project is a remake of Sankranthiki Vasthunam (2025). Dil Raju told Vickey Lalwani that the Akshay-Anees film is not a remake per se and only the basic concept has been taken from the Venkatesh-starrer.

This project also marks Akshay and Vidya’s first on-screen collaboration in six years, following their successful work in Mission Mangal (2019).

Earlier, Bollywood Hungama reported that Anees Bazmee's next is expected to feature two prominent female characters, with Vidya playing one of the leads. While details about the second female role and storyline are still under wraps, insiders suggest it will balance humour, emotion, and strong character arcs, elements Bazmee and Akshay are both known for.

This film will be produced by Dil Raju’s banner, Sri Venkateswara Creations. Producer Sirish of this production house told Gulte at the recently concluded 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) that they plan to make a film with superstar Salman Khan and that it would be directed by Vamshi Paidipally, known for directing popular films such as Munna (2007), Brindavanam (2010), Yevadu (2014), Oopiri (2016), Maharshi (2019) and Varisu (2023).

Lastly, Sirish also confirmed that their esteemed production house will produce a film starring superstar Pawan Kalyan.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar sports 2 different looks in new Welcome To The Jungle video: “Never have I ever been part of something so big”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.