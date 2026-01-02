Bollywood Hungama was one of the first ones to break the news that Sidharth Malhotra has bagged an out-and-out commercial entertainer, which will be produced by Mahaveer Jain's Mahaveer Jain Films. Now, Bollywood Hungama brings to you another exciting update about this film. We have learned that none other than Rajkumar Santoshi is expected to come on board for this film as a director.

SCOOP: Rajkumar Santoshi in talks for Sidharth Malhotra’s next, produced by Mahaveer Jain

A trade source told us, “Rajkumar Santoshi’s forte is not just hard-hitting flicks like Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993), Ghatak (1996), Khakee (2004) etc., but also entertainers like Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009) etc. He knows how to make a wholesome entertainer and this film is right up his alley. The discussions are going on with him at an advanced stage.”

Rajkumar Santoshi is currently providing finishing touches to his dream project, Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal. Aamir Khan serves as the film’s producer and he would also feature in the film in a cameo.

Earlier, it was reported that Raaj Shaandilyaa of Dream Girl (2019) fame was expected to come on board as a director. The source further said, “The pre-production is going on in full swing on this film. The makers expect to lock the director soon and they hope Raj ji can don the director’s hat for this film. There’s also a requirement for a senior actor for a crucial role and the makers are in talks for the same.”

The film is written by Sanjeev. Mrighdeep Singh Lamba serves as a producer, being a partner in Mahaveer Jain Films (MJF). Earlier, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “The film has loads of comedy and also has a thrill element. Sidharth excitedly came on board as he knows that it’s a film that’ll present him in a never-before-seen avatar and also expand his fan base. As a result, he’s giving his hundred per cent towards prepping for the role.”

Also Read: SCOOP: Rajkumar Santoshi to direct Sunny Deol in Jaat 2; director paid whopping Rs. 15 cr. as fees

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.