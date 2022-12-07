There was a recent buzz about Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar in the long-awaited Hera Pheri 3. However, filmmaker Anees Bazmee, who has been approached to direct the film, has claimed that he hasn’t been told whether the third part of the hilarious franchise will star Kartik or Akshay.

Speaking to E Times, Bazmee said, “I have been approached to direct Hera Pheri 3. We are working out my dates. The producers haven’t told me about Kartik or Akshay. They told me that they want me to direct the film. So, I asked them how do we work out the dates. I have already directed two films for them - Welcome and Welcome Back. They want me to make Welcome 3 as well. Currently, I am busy with a couple of my films. Let’s see what works out and how.”

Hera Pheri 3 is one film that has been making headlines much before it even goes on floors. Such has been the craze for this franchise’s brand name over the years.

If Bazmee and Kartik come on board Hera Pheri 3 as director and actor, it will be their next outing after the super successful Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is one of the few Bollywood hits of 2022.

