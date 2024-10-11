It is said that will meet with his Hera Pheri team in the coming weeks to discuss plans for the third instalment.

Firoz Nadiadwala, the producer behind iconic films such as Hera Pheri, Awara Paagal Deewana, Phir Hera Pheri, Welcome, and Aan, has made a significant move in the industry. Sources reveal that Firoz Nadiadwala has settled his financial obligations with Eros, successfully regaining the rights to his portfolio of films, including the much-awaited Hera Pheri.

Firoz Nadiadwala reclaims Hera Pheri rights, sets stage for Hera Pheri 3

Many of Firoz Nadiadwala’s films have achieved cult status, and the demand for sequels and new instalments has remained high among audiences. Acknowledging this audience demand, Firoz Nadiadwala recently reunited with Akshay Kumar to kick-start the third instalment of the ‘Welcome’ franchise, titled Welcome To The Jungle. Filming began earlier this year. However, fans’ interest didn’t stop there, as calls for Hera Pheri 3 continued to resonate across social media and other platforms. With the financial settlement now in place, the road is clear for the film to commence once the script is finalized.

A source close to the development confirmed, "Firoz has cleared his dues and obtained a No Due Certificate from the court, allowing him to reclaim the rights to Hera Pheri and other films. He is now free to proceed with these projects at his discretion and is eager to return to entertain the audience," confirmed a source close to the development. Adding that, “Hera Pheri 3 is a passion project not only for Firoz but also for the original trio—Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty. They’re all thrilled that the focus can now shift to the creative aspects and logistics required to bring the film to life”.

It is said that will meet with his Hera Pheri team in the coming weeks to discuss plans for the third instalment.

More Pages: Hera Pheri 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.