Junglee Pictures has announced a major collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta for an ambitious, yet-to-be-titled tentpole theatrical film, marking the coming together of two creative powerhouses known for delivering impactful, rooted storytelling at scale.

Raj Kumar Gupta, one of Indian cinema’s most respected writer-directors, is best known for hard-hitting and commercially successful films such as Raid, Raid 2, No One Killed Jessica, and Aamir. With a distinctive voice grounded in realism, sharp observation, and emotional depth, Gupta has carved a unique space in the industry by seamlessly blending mass appeal with authenticity. Fresh off the success of Raid 2, which ranks among the top 10 highest-grossing theatrical films of 2025, the filmmaker continues to balance compelling narratives with strong box-office performance.

Junglee Pictures, meanwhile, has built a formidable filmography over the years, championing meaningful, disruptive cinema across genres. Since beginning its journey with Dil Dhadakne Do, the studio has gone on to deliver blockbuster, superhit, and critically acclaimed films such as Badhaai Ho, Raazi, Talvar, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Badhaai Do. In 2025, Junglee’s releases Haq and the Malayalam film Ronth also received widespread appreciation during their theatrical and streaming runs, reinforcing the studio’s reputation for content-driven storytelling.

Commenting on the collaboration, Vineet Jain, MD, The Times Group, said, “Junglee Pictures has always focused on backing distinctive, relatable stories with lasting cultural value. This collaboration with Raj reflects the studio’s intent to join forces with filmmakers who strengthen its slate through purposeful, impact-driven cinema, bringing quality storytelling with relevance, scale, and audience connection. This film will also be a true tentpole for Junglee—bold and impactful, rooted in realism.”

Director Raj Kumar Gupta shared his excitement, saying, “I’ve always been drawn to narratives grounded in reality that also have the ability to connect with audiences on a larger canvas. This film is conceived as a hard-hitting, immersive, engaging, and entertaining theatrical experience. Junglee Pictures has a strong legacy of backing thoughtful, content-led cinema, making this collaboration feel like a natural alignment. I’m excited to collaborate with Junglee Pictures.”

Speaking about the association, producing partner Myra Karn added, “Junglee Pictures brings together heart, vision, and fearless storytelling. Junglee’s bold, innovative approach meets Raj Kumar Gupta’s unflinching storytelling, crafting stories that question the status quo. This collaboration is special, and I am honoured to be part of this dream team.”

While further details remain under wraps, the film promises a compelling cinematic experience that blends narrative depth with wide audience appeal.

