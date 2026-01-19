Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Ajay Devgn’s latest venture into artificial intelligence–driven storytelling took shape this week with the announcement of Bal Tanhaji, the first generative AI project from his new production arm, Lens Vault Studios.

The initiative was unveiled in an exclusive report by Variety, signalling Devgn’s intent to explore emerging technologies in content creation while leveraging existing intellectual properties. Bal Tanhaji extends the universe of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the 2020 historical action film in which Devgn portrayed the Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare.

Devgn serves as chair of Lens Vault Studios, a creative venture he launched with his nephew Danish Devgn. The senior actor-producer framed the project as a landmark step toward “future-ready” content. “Our focus is on discovering formats and mediums that are still largely untapped, while applying the discipline and scale of mainstream cinema. ‘Bal Tanhaji’ represents the beginning of this journey into future-ready content creation,” Devgn said.

According to Lens Vault Studios’ leadership, the project makes use of generative AI tools developed by their in-house creative technology division, Prismix Studios. Danish Devgn, founder and CEO of Lens Vault Studios, described the technology as a means to broaden the way audiences engage with established story worlds. “Generative AI allows us to expand story universes in ways that were previously impossible, making them more immersive, scalable, and relevant for new-age audiences. This is the foundation on which Lens Vault Studios is being built,” he said.

While Bal Tanhaji draws inspiration from the historical narrative of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the new project does not replace or alter the original film. Instead, it builds content specifically designed to be consumed across platforms that support AI-enhanced media experiences. This approach aligns with Lens Vault’s broader stated goal of developing multi-format storytelling that can stretch beyond traditional theatrical releases.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, directed by Om Raut and released in 2020, was a major commercial success that also won national recognition for its blend of action, emotion and production scale. Its legacy and fan base provide a substantial foundation for new narratives such as Bal Tanhaji to find an audience.

