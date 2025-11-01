Global music icon Enrique Iglesias’ much-anticipated return to India was marked by both unforgettable musical moments and a shocking theft spree. The Grammy Award-winning singer performed at Mumbai’s MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on October 29-30, drawing over 25,000 fans to his two-day concert, which kicked off the “Enrique Iglesias Live in Concert – India Tour 2025.”

Amid the euphoria and a star-studded crowd featuring Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Vidya Balan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jackky Bhagnani, at least 73 mobile phones collectively valued at Rs 23.85 lakh were reported stolen during the electrifying shows. The thefts, suspected to be the work of organized pickpocket gangs exploiting the dense crowd and high spirits, targeted a range of attendees, including a journalist, hotelier, makeup artist, students, and businesspersons.​

The concerts themselves were a spectacle, with Iglesias, dressed in his signature all-black ensemble, sending the crowd into frenzy with timeless hits such as “Hero,” “Bailamos,” and “Be With You.” Fans’ excitement didn’t wane even on the second night, despite heavy rains that turned the open-air venue into a soggy dance floor, but spirits remained high as Iglesias delighted the soaked audience with an unforgettable set.​

Mumbai Police have registered at least seven FIRs related to the thefts and begun investigating, with officials reviewing CCTV and other security footage in hopes of apprehending the culprits. The incident, while highlighting both the thrilling and chaotic aspects of large-scale concerts, has prompted renewed concerns over crowd security and theft prevention at major entertainment events in the city.​

