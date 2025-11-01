Kartik Aaryan has officially kicked off the shoot for his much-anticipated fantasy adventure film Naagzilla. The actor took to social media on November 1, 2025, to share the announcement, posting a photo holding the clapboard from the film’s mahurat shot. Alongside the image, Kartik wrote, “1 Year of #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 Day 1 of #Naagzilla Har Har Mahadev / 14th August 2026,” revealing that the film is set for an Independence Day 2026 release.

Kartik Aaryan begins shooting for Naagzilla; announces film with a special post marking one year of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

The clapboard confirmed that Naagzilla is being directed by Fukrey fame Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, with cinematography by Amalendu Chaudhary. The project is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, marking the beginning of a long-term partnership between the two banners to deliver high-concept entertainers.

A source earlier told Bollywood Hungama, “Kartik Aaryan will start shooting for Naagzilla from November 1 in Mumbai. The actor and the whole team are excited to begin shooting. The pre-production has been going on in full swing, and the team is fully prepared. The aim is to release the film next year on Independence Day, as planned.”

The insider also hinted that the female lead will be revealed soon, saying, “The makers are yet to take the final call, but it’ll surely be a surprise that would cheer fans waiting for this one-of-a-kind film.”

Interestingly, Kartik will be juggling Naagzilla with Anurag Basu’s upcoming directorial, for which he resumes shooting this month. Despite his packed schedule, sources describe the actor as “a thorough professional” who has meticulously planned his dates for both projects.

With Naagzilla, Kartik reunites with Dharma Productions after their upcoming romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, co-starring Ananya Panday, slated for release on December 31, 2025.

