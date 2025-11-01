Netflix and Yash Raj Films (YRF) have announced a partnership to bring a selection of iconic Bollywood films to audiences around the world. Starting today, viewers can experience the magic of YRF films on Netflix. The partnership gives access to a curated line-up of YRF films that will roll out in phases to celebrate special occasions, festivals and beloved cinematic moments - offering fans across the globe the chance to watch their favourite films at home.

Netflix and YRF partner to stream over 50 years of Bollywood classics worldwide including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan films

Celebrating the King of Bollywood, nine of Shah Rukh Khan’s most memorable films, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mohabbatein, Dil To Pagal Hai, Veer-Zaara, and Chak De India will launch on November 1 his birthday weekend. Similarly, three Salman Khan blockbusters - Ek Tha Tiger, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai - will stream on December 27 to commemorate the superstar’s birthday.

Beginning November 14, classic Yash Raj Films titles such as Chandni, Kabhi Kabhie, Vijay, Lamhe, and Silsila will be available for audiences seeking timeless cinematic experiences. Get ready to relive the magic of Ranveer Singh, with his much-loved films - Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Kill Dil, Befikre and Gunday releasing on December 5, celebrating a decade of unforgettable characters and baba’s blockbuster energy.

Perfect for your festive mood, 34 films, including Bunty Aur Babli, Hum Tum, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, Mujhse Dosti Karoge and Ta Ra Rum Pum, will stream across the holiday season, with two films premiering daily from December 12 to 28.

The celebration continues into 2026. Starting February 7, a Valentine’s week collection featuring eight beloved romance stories - including Saathiya, Ishaqzaade, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Salaam Namaste- will be released for audiences to enjoy during the season of love. Fans can also look forward to YRF’s blockbuster franchises, like the adrenaline-fueled Dhoom trilogy (streaming from November 28) and the gripping Mardaani series (January 22, 2026).

Reflecting on Yash Raj Films’ enduring legacy and its new chapter with Netflix, Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, “For over 50 years, Yash Raj Films has been fortunate to help shape the heart and soul of Indian cinema through its iconic stories. We are deeply humbled by the love and trust that audiences have showered on our movies. Bringing this remarkable cinematic legacy to Netflix allows the world to experience the colour, the music and the magic of India and Indian cinema that YRF has always celebrated. These films have defined dreams, inspired generations and carried the heartbeat of Indian storytelling to the world and we are proud for them to have a home on Netflix. Our library is more than a collection of iconic films, it’s a gateway to five decades of culture, creativity, and passion. We’re thrilled that this legacy will now find new audience and speak to new generations globally on Netflix.”

Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India shares, “This partnership marks a milestone for Indian cinema on Netflix. For nearly a decade, we’ve been proud to be the home of India’s finest stories, delighting audiences across the world. From the beloved docu-series The Romantics, which offered an intimate glimpse into the legacy of Yash Raj Films, to now bringing these timeless blockbusters to our members, we’re deepening our commitment to championing the depth, diversity, and emotion of Indian storytelling. This collaboration brings together YRF’s rich heritage and Netflix’s unparalleled reach to celebrate Indian cinema in all its glory — not just in India, but globally. As these films arrive on Netflix, fans can relive the magic of iconic stars and the nostalgia of eras gone by, while new audiences discover their timeless charm for the first time. The rollout of this partnership will be celebrated through festivals and special moments that bring families together to experience the joy and spectacle of Indian cinema, only on Netflix.”

This collaboration gives Netflix members unparalleled access to YRF’s most beloved titles, adding to the rich collection of Indian films already available on the service. The partnership celebrates not just films, but over 50 years of cinematic legacy and storytelling that have shaped Indian cinema, Indian and South Asian pop culture and captured hearts worldwide.

