Anees Bazmee BREAKS silence on why No Entry 2 was kept on the backburner: “There was some problem at the eleventh hour…whoever has heard its script has told me, ‘Yeh bahut khoobsurat picture hai. Banni chahiye’”

Anees Bazmee is all set to start the shoot of his next film on January 20 in Mumbai. In an interview to Avanti Films, he confirmed that it stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Raashii Khanna, Vijay Raaz and others and that it is produced by Dil Raju. He also explained why the much-awaited sequel to No Entry (2005) wasn’t made. The director was working on it last year and it was to star Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor.

Anees Bazmee BREAKS silence on why No Entry 2 was kept on the backburner: “There was some problem at the eleventh hour…whoever has heard its script has told me, ‘Yeh bahut khoobsurat picture hai. Banni chahiye’”

Anees Bazmee said, “We worked very hard for the No Entry sequel. Uss film ke liye ek bahut khoobsurat kahani bhi likhi. However, it is unfortunate that it didn’t get made due to one actor or the other. Last time, we were all set to begin the shoot. All preparations were done. But there was some problem at the eleventh hour. I guess every film has its destiny.”

He continued, “However, it’s a film close to me and producer Boney Kapoor saab. Whoever has heard its script has told me, ‘Yeh bahut khoobsurat picture hai. Banni chahiye’. Inshallah, we’ll soon make the film. I am sure people would love it.”

When asked if he would like to go back to it after completing the Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan flick, Anees Bazmee replied, “Yes, I would love to make No Entry 2 after this film. However, I have also planned a couple of more films. In fact, the reason there has been a gap (after the release of my last film) is because I was working on No Entry 2. It has a huge star cast. As a result, planning took a lot of time. Anyway, I take a little more time after completing one film and starting the next. After my current film releases, only then do I start planning what should be my next. Accordingly, I begin casting. I am comfortable with this arrangement. There should be a gap and I like to make films aaram se.”

Also Read: Anees Bazmee CONFIRMS casting of his next film: “It stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Raashii Khanna, Vijay Raaz…”; CLARIFIES on Sankranthiki Vasthunam remake rumours

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.