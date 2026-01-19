Speculation surrounding a possible delay in the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War has been addressed, with sources close to the film firmly denying reports that the project has been postponed to 2027.

No delay for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War; film STILL on track for 2026 release

There was a report earlier in the day claiming that the much-anticipated film—starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal—had been pushed back by a year due to extended shooting schedules. According to that report, Bhansali was expected to wrap the film only by mid-2026, prompting assumptions of a 2027 theatrical release.

However, these claims have now been refuted. A source close to the film clarified, “The film is very much set to release in 2026. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has just completed shooting a song track and the major sequences for the film have already been shot.”

The clarification indicates that while production is ongoing, the project has not deviated from its planned release window. The source further suggested that progress on key portions of the film has been substantial, countering speculation that delays in filming would impact its timeline.

Love & War marks Bhansali’s first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, while reuniting him with Alia Bhatt after Gangubai Kathiawadi. While reports of scheduling shifts are not uncommon for films of this scale, the latest statement makes it clear that Love & War is still aiming for a 2026 release, as originally planned. As of now, the makers have not announced an exact release date, but sources maintain that the film’s timeline remains unchanged.

