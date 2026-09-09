Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk was reportedly caught up in a shooting incident in Canada after his concert in Abbotsford, British Columbia, on September 5. According to a report by Voice Online, multiple shots were fired at a vehicle linked to his convoy.

Ammy Virk targeted in Canada as shots fired at vehicle after Abbotsford concert: Report

The report, citing Abbotsford Police, stated that initial information suggested people travelling in a dark-coloured SUV fired several shots at the targeted vehicle. Police patrol officers confirmed that a shooting had taken place, although no one was injured in the incident.

According to sources cited by the portal, the vehicle that came under fire was bullet-proof. The report further stated that Ammy Virk and the show's promoter were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear. The reason for the alleged attack has not been established so far, and there has been no official information linking any individual or group to the incident.

Ammy Virk Yet to Comment

Ammy has not issued a statement regarding the reported shooting. He has, however, continued to share updates from his ongoing Canada tour on social media.

On Tuesday, the singer posted pictures from his concert in Vancouver, which marked the final show of his Unity Tour. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, he wrote, "Thank you so much Vancouver ❤️(BC) Hope you guyz liked that show.. that was our last show of unity tour… (sic)"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ammy virk (@ammyvirk)

He further wrote, "Bahut khushi hoyi tour finish krke, bahut kuch sikheya, bahut galtiaan v kitiaan, bahut sudhaaariyan v, bahut lokaan baare clearity mili, but overall bahut vadhiya reha, agge ton hor mehnat krke avange, te tuhanu hor v jyaaada entertain karan di koshish kraange, asin apni saari team da bahut bahut dhnwaad krde aa, saade musicians, saadi production team, saadi management, saade promoter.. lots of love guyz… (sic)"

The investigation into the reported shooting is ongoing.

Also Read: Ammy Virk backs Ranveer Singh in Don 3 dispute, says producers “ignored him” during lean phase

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