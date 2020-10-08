Amitabh Bachchan who turns 78 on October 11 plans no party. “Who plans parties during the pandemic?” a member of the Bachchan family wonders when I ask about the celebrations. “No, it’s going to be a very quiet birthday. In fact Amitji is shooting for KBC and he would have liked nothing more than to be working on his birthday. However 11th October is a Sunday. So we’ll all be home.”

The one good thing about the pandemic is that the entire family gets to be together on special occasions. “Not that Amitji would ever need to worry on that count. Wherever Abhishek is shooting he makes it a point to be home for his father’s birthday. Aishwarya and Aaradhya (Abhishek-Aishwarya’s daughter) are also home. And so is Shweta (the Bachchans’ daughter). So we will have a quiet family dinner. No guests,” says the Bachchan family member.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan may join Charlie Hunnam and Radhika Apte’s Apple TV series Shantaram

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.