Anyone trying to harm Salman Khan during the shooting of his underproduction film Battle Of Galwan will find it hard to penetrate the three-tier security arrangement.

Salman Khan’s security on the sets of Battle Of Galwan is impregnable

The security bandobast is impregnable and unbreakable.

A source close to the project informed, “Salman travels nationally and internationally with his private security in-charge (Shera), and with a core security of 15 other trained commandos. Then there is the third tier of security provided by the government. When they were shooting in Leh, the government provided the security net given to the biggest VVIP politicians.”

Currently shooting for Battle Of Galwan in Mumbai, Salman is provided with an elaborate security arrangement not provided to any actor in India before.

Said the source, “The entire cast and crew of the Battle Of Galwan have to surrender their cell phones a mile away from the actual location. This includes Salman himself and the director Apoorva Lakhia, as any interceptor can track down Salman through any phone present on location. At the end of the day, every crew member’s phone is scrutinized for suspicious movement. Guests desirous of visiting Salman on the sets have to get their Aadhaar Cards scanned and approved in advance.”

Isn’t it cumbersome to shoot with so many hurdles?

“Not at all. Salman has learnt to live with the security. Fifteen of the security guards are on the actual set with him. But they are trained to make themselves invisible. Not once does Apoorva Lakhia have to yell at them for coming in the way of the camera,” said the source.

